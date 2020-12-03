December 4, 2020

  • 45°

Ferriday hosts Port Allen in second round playoffs

By Patrick Jones

Published 8:59 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday High School Trojans will finally hit the field for the first time in four weeks as they play host to the Port Allen High School Pelicans in the second round of the 2020 LHSAA Class 2A Playoffs.

Kickoff between No. 10 seed Port Allen (6-2) and No. 7 seed Ferriday at Melz Field is set for 7 p.m. Despite the long layoff since the Trojans last played on Friday, Nov. 6, head coach Stanley Smith said he is not worried about how his team will perform.

“It’s the playoffs. They’re coming to our house and we’re going to protect our turf,” Smith said. “We had a great day of practice (Tuesday) and we’re going to have a great day today (Wednesday).”

Ferriday advanced to the second round via forfeit after its scheduled first-round opponent, No. 26 seed East Feliciana High School, had some of its players tested positive for COVID-19 the previous week. The Trojans won the game by the official score of 2-0.

Port Allen, which finished in second place in District 8-2A, took care of No. 23 seed Pine High School 55-8 in its first-round game last Friday night.

“They run a spread veer on offense. They’re going to run the ball,” Smith said. “They have a good quarterback. They have some good running backs. They have a good wingback. They have some good athletes. They’re the defending state champions in basketball.”

Defensively, the Pelicans will try to confuse the high-powered Trojans offense with multiple front. Smith said they run a 3-4, a 4-3, and a 3-3.

“They’re a good defense. Very aggressive. They run to the ball. Very physical,” Smith said.

As for what Ferriday has been working on in practice this week, Smith said, “We’ve just been working on us. We’ve been out for a few weeks. We just want to make sure we have energy and are competitive. Compete, even though we’ve been out the last few weeks.”

Smith said that the keys to victory for his team are, “Playing fast. Playing smart. Playing physical. Eliminate the penalties. Eliminate the mental mistakes.”

Among the standouts for Ferriday to watch for is senior running back Daminiya Milligan, who Smith said is on the best running backs in the state. Defensively, he said, “It’s going to have to take a team effort.”

Capacity at Melz Field will top at 25 percent, which Smith said is 660 fans.

“It’s going to be different. I expect to see a good amount of fans out there to support us,” Smith said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Boy Scouts build K-9 obstacle course

News

Adams County Tax Collector, Tax Assessor offices close due to COVID-19

News

Season of Wishes: Seeds of Change has a mission to help people

News

African-Cuban dance and drum celebration is this weekend

News

State Health Officer urges people to avoid public events

Business

Natchez mayor: Titan Tire plant to remain open to industrial prospects

News

Natchez interviews 3 fire chief candidates

News

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

News

Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire

News

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

News

Trinity Medical cuts ribbon, hopes to be open in January

News

Adams County included in Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

$20.7M contract awarded for new Natchez High School building

News

Natchez mayor elaborates on Christmas parade COVID-19 plans

News

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)