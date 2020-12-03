FAYETTE — Graveside services for Fameka Shanshay Oquinn, 44, who died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Kings Daughter’s Hospital in Brookhaven, MS, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Pastor Napoleon Oquinn officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.