JACKSON — Graveside services for Derrick D. Starks, 33, who died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Merit Central Health in Jackson, MS, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Jackson, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Home in Jackson, MS.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.