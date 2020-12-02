December 2, 2020

  • 55°
State COVID-19 numbers were the highest one-day ever on Monday. (Mississippi State Department of Health)

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Mississippi reached its highest single-day confirmed COVID-19 cases record Monday with 2,457 new cases, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The state also recorded 15 deaths on Monday.

“The prior peak was set on Nov. 20 with 1,972 cases,” said Norma Williams, volunteer statistician. “The new peak is 485 cases higher or a 24.6% increase over the prior peak.”

Williams also notes that the report shows Adams County had 25 new cases reported on Monday, “which matches the single day peak of 25 cases set on Aug. 22.”

Adams County has recorded 52 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March, and revised total cases since the start of the pandemic is 1,472 for Adams County as of Monday, Williams said.

“Please take care and try to stay safe to stay well,” Williams said.

MSDH reported Monday that Merit Health Natchez had 20 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases and six of the hospital’s eight ICU beds were occupied.

Hospital officials said those numbers fluctuate as patients check in and out and that the hospital can accommodated all patients regardless of their medical needs.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added Adams County to the state’s mandatory mask policy along with 12 other counties on Monday.

The 12 other counties under mask mandate with Adams County are Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington counties.

“The state health department said Tuesday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported more than 154,400 coronavirus cases and at least 3,836 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening,” The Associated Press reports. “That’s an increase of 1,141 cases and 29 deaths from the day before. Twenty-five deaths that occurred between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 were identified through death certificates.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire

News

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

News

Trinity Medical cuts ribbon, hopes to be open in January

News

Adams County included in Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

$20.7M contract awarded for new Natchez High School building

News

Natchez mayor elaborates on Christmas parade COVID-19 plans

News

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward