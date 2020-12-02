Ronald W. Haney Sr.

Feb. 18, 1949 – Nov. 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Ronald W. “Red” Haney Sr. of Natchez, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence in Natchez. He was born February 18, 1949 to the late Rufus Jewell and Gracie Mae Cobb Haney.

Mr. Haney was a longtime resident of Natchez and owned and operated Haney Oil Company.

He is survived by his son Ronald W. Haney Jr.; his daughter Rhonda M. Carter,

five grandchildren, Rodney Haney, Kamran Haney, Kasey Haney, Tiauna Haney, and Kayliana Haney.

Graveside funeral services are Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Wilkinson County near Crosby, MS., officiated by Rev. Phillip Watts.