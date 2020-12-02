Leola Holmes
CLAYTON — Graveside services for Leola Holmes, 76, of Clayton, Louisiana, who died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Oschner Medical Center in Gretna, Louisiana, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at noon at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton, Louisiana.
Burial is under the directions of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, Louisiana.
You Might Like
Keiyeira Reynolds
FAYETTE — Graveside services for Keiyeira “Noonie” Reynolds, 12, who died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, will... read more