Keiyeira Reynolds

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Keiyeira “Noonie” Reynolds, 12, who died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Earnest Ford, Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.