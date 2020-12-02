Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 20-25:

Takerri Wallace charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Takerri Wallace charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 20-25:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

None.