Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 20-25:
Takerri Wallace charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Takerri Wallace charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 20-25:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
None.
