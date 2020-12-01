December 2, 2020

  • 55°
Season of Wishes

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 9:20 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

NATCHEZ — Christmas wishes can still be granted this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic with help from generous individuals in the Miss-Lou community.

Every year since the early 1900s, one Natchez charity has provided Christmas gifts to hundreds of needy children through donations.

The Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree Fund has had a few different names through the decades, but the tradition of giving to children who might not otherwise have a merry Christmas remains the same, said longtime volunteer Johnny Junkin.

The fund was founded by a former publisher of The Natchez Democrat, James Lambert, with the intent of providing gifts for the less fortunate children of Natchez.

Amid COVID-19, the tradition will continue but will adapt to meet health guidelines, Junkin said.

“We are still going to do it one way or another,” he said, adding plans for a drive-by style toy distribution are underway.

Santa Claus has agreed to help pass out the toys again this year, although the annual Santa Claus Committee parade has been canceled due to the pandemic, Junkin said.

The Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree Fund partnered with the Santa Claus committee to distribute the gifts in the 1920s. Each year, the committee comprised of area businessmen handpicks a Santa from among the group’s members to do the honor of distributing the Christmas presents and ride Rudolph position in a parade on Christmas Eve.

Junkin said 150 families, approximately 300 children between ages 0 and 10, are registered to receive gifts from the fund this year while donations to the fund have only just started to come in.

Families are selected through an application process facilitated by Catholic Charities.

Checks can be made out to the Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 1082, Natchez MS, 39121.

Junkin said monetary donations are preferred so that each child can receive an equal distribution of gifts.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire

News

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

News

Trinity Medical cuts ribbon, hopes to be open in January

News

Adams County included in Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

$20.7M contract awarded for new Natchez High School building

News

Natchez mayor elaborates on Christmas parade COVID-19 plans

News

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward