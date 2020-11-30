December 1, 2020

  • 30°

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

By The Associated Press

Published 5:21 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

JACKSON (AP) — Mississippi is reporting a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations for a single day.

The state Department of Health said Monday that 1,008 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, marking the first time the number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state has topped 1,000. Numbers have risen steadily since Nov. 10, when 669 virus hospitalizations were reported.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday on Twitter that the record comes ahead of an “anticipated Thanksgiving acceleration” in coronavirus cases.

“This is truly serious,” he wrote. “Protect yourselves and your family now. We all know how.”

University of Mississippi Medical Center spokesperson Marc Rolph said no beds were available at the Jackson hospital Monday. Two patients were waiting for an intensive care unit bed to become available and 22 were waiting for a regular hospital bed. The patients waiting for beds were a mix of COVID and non-COVID patients, Rolph said.

The state Health Department said Monday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported more than 153,250 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 3,807 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday evening. That’s an increase of 1,485 cases and one death from the day before. The death occurred Saturday and was identified through a death certificate.

The true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most but can be more severe or fatal for some, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

 

