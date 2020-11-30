Adams County records another COVID-19 death

Adams County now has 1,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in march and the county’s death toll is now at 51, according to statistics released Monday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Also on Monday, Adams County Coroner James Lee reported that he recorded the COVID-19 death of a 77-year-old Adams County female at Merit Health Natchez.

That death will be added to the Adams County deaths once MSDH confirms it.

Volunteer statistician Norma Williams is reporting that Adams County has a 23.1% positivity rate between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11 and Merit Health Natchez had 16 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital and four of those in the ICU on Nov. 27.

Statewide, MSDH reported 1,485 new cases and one new COVID-19 death on Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.