November 28, 2020

  • 55°

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

By Staff Reports

Published 4:57 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams School District will continue with virtual only learning through December the district announced via a robocall and emails to the community on Saturday.

NASD announced Nov. 11 it was suspending in-person classes through Thanksgiving after COVID-19 outbreaks were reported among football and soccer teams in addition to a number positive cases and exposure reported among staff members.

Below is the text of Saturday’s robocall and email alert announcing the continuation of the virtual learning only for all NASD schools.

“Good Evening Bulldog Nation!
“We hope that you had a happy and blessed Thanksgiving Holiday!  The Natchez-Adams School District will continue ALL virtual instruction through December. “Instructional practices and meal delivery will continue as it was before the Thanksgiving Holiday.  If you have any questions or concerns please contact your child’s school or the Braden Administration Building. Please stay safe, and follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC and our local health officials. Thank you and enjoy the rest of the weekend!”

The school district recently announced 3,000 Chromebooks that were distributed to the district’s students paid for by federal CARES Act funds.

Parents with questions were asked to contact the child’s school or email nasdcares@natchez.k12.ms.us.

