FAYETTE — Graveside services for Lillie Gales, 84, who died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Poplar Hill AME Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Kemp Burly, Jr officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.