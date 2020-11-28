Block rolls past Merryville, advances to Class 1A second round

JONESVILLE — The Block High School Bears hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2015 last Friday night and they made the hometown fans proud as they rolled to a 50-6 win over the Merryville High School Panthers in the first round of the 2020 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

Number 12 seed Block (4-5) jumped out to a 28-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, scored 16 points in the third quarter and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Number 21 seed Merryville (1-7) scored its only touchdown in the first quarter.

“We played a balanced game on offense. We rushed for close to 400 yards and threw for another 100 yards. We played great defense,” Block head coach Benny Vault Jr. said. “I think we’re getting better every week. Overall, we’re coming together as a team. We’re playing solid football. I think they’re understanding the game better.”

With the offensive line leading the way, Dexture Jefferson, Zavion Green and JR Curry each had over 100 yards rushing. Jefferson also threw for over 100 yards and TJ Jones had over 100 yards receiving.

“It was a good team effort,” Vault said.

Not to be outdone, the Bears’ defense for the most part had an outstanding performance against the Panthers’ offense.

“They set the tone,” Vault said. “Jaden Jones, Tylike Davis, Gary Stevenson and TJ Jones stood out. Tamaughn Wyckoff had an interception. Davis had two interceptions.”

As for how big the atmosphere was, Vault said, “It stopped raining right before the game. We had a capacity crowd. We had a little energy right outside the fence. It’s been a long time since we’ve hosted a playoff game, so everybody was excited. I think we sold 225 tickets. They had 132. So, it was near about 400 people — about 25 percent capacity.”

Block will travel to Homer, La. to take on the No. 5 seed Homer High School Pelicans in a second-round game Friday at 7 p.m. Homer received a first-round bye and enters the Class 1A Playoffs with a 6-2 overall record. The Pelicans finished second in District 1-1A behind Calvary Baptist Academy, which is the No. 1 seed in the Division IV Playoffs.