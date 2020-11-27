Thanks to Natchez Stewpot donors, volunteers

Thanks to the generous donations of people in the Natchez and Adams County community and beyond, some 300 needy people in Adams County enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Thursday.

Thanksgiving is a busy time for the Natchez Stewpot, and area residents know how important donating to the local food bank is to many people in the community who otherwise might go hungry.

That community generosity paid off with some 40 turkeys being donated ahead of Thanksgiving this year.

Even more community residents volunteered to cook the turkeys at home and deliver them to the Stewpot in time to be put into boxes to be distributed to needy people on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to the turkeys, residents also donated canned goods that filled the organization’s pantry, and an unnamed company donated dinner rolls.

Stewpot Director Amanda Jeansonne said the canned donations not only helped meet the need for Thanksgiving but will help in the next few weeks as well.

The Stewpot feeds more than 200 people every day, elderly people, shut-ins and less fortunate people who would otherwise go hungry.

While the Thanksgiving donations were excellent, the Stewpot always has a need for more donations, especially canned foods, to meet the needs of the people who depend on them for meals.

So, as you’re working on your Christmas lists, we encourage you to include canned goods donations to the Natchez Stewpot in your holiday giving plans.

The Stewpot is located at 69 E. Franklin St., Natchez, and can be reached at 601-442-9413.

Thank you to all the Stewpot workers, volunteers and people who donated.