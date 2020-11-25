Nov. 5, 1937 – Nov. 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Clinton Roy Blackwell, 83, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Natchez National Cemetery with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Blackwell was born November 5, 1937 in Darnell, LA, the son of Clinton B. Blackwell and Annie Sue Moreland Blackwell.

Mr. Blackwell was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

His is survived by his wife, Rose Blackwell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com