Courthouse records: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Adams County

Nov. 13-19

Civil suits:

Orell Bryce Cowart v. Corey A. Myrick and Connor Lane Myrick.

Estate of James Darrell Lindsey.

DHS — Arthur Clark.

Divorces:

Rodney N. Burkley and La-Ne W. Henry. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Wade Wadley Craig v. Kathy R. Baxter.

Martha Dianne Drake and Matt Drake. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Caleb Storm Bass, 28, Jonesville, La. to Blakelynn Sloan Colclasure, 25, Jonesville, La.

Justin Kent Allgood, 24, Natchez to Maggie Lee Ray, 25, Natchez.

Philip Brendan McFarland, 35, Gonzales, La. to Brooke Marie Fulcher, 26, Gonzales, La.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 12-18

Red Cedar Ranch, L.L.C. to Mash Investments, LLC, 195.0 acres, a Portion of Tract A Courtland Plantation.

Kent R. Kirby and Dianne G. Kirby to Overton Field, LLC, Portion of Overland Plantation.

Heather R. Huff (now Carter) to Gregory S. King, lot 33 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Rosa Lee S. Eidt to Anthony Buckles, M.D., lot 8 of a division of a portion of Ashburn and Audubon Place.

Mary Ann Hunt to Maurice Hawkins, lot 28 Country Club Heights Subdivision (Fourth Development).

Linda Sue F. Johnson to Daryl Jon Beck and Jamie L. Beck, lot 28 Montebello Gardens (Third Development).

Randy Jordan to Cedar Grove Cattle, LLC, land being a portion of lot or Tract B-1 East Clfiford Plantation.

Mary Ann Odell to Amy Danielle Gordon and David L. Gordon, Tract H Magnolia Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Nov. 12-18

Point of Sail, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Michelle B. Kaiser to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, land commencing at the most northerly corner of an 89.61 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Chelsea Craig and Wyatt Craig to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 5.00 acre portion of a 12.35 acre tract, portion of Hunters Hall.

Doyle P. Spell and Mary Ann Spell to Home Bank, that part and portion of lot 59 of the Harrison Addition.

Mary A. Fleming to Home Bank, land beginning at a ¾” iron pin located at the most northerly corner of lot 46 Beverly Hills Subdivision.

Gregory S. King to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 33 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Anthony Buckles to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 28 Country Club Heights Subdivision (Fourth Development).

John M. Leckie and Madelyn A. Leckie to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 4 of Southern Oaks, being a 0.82 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Daryl Jon Beck ad Jamie L. Beck to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 28 Montebello Gardens (Third Development).

James R. Willard Jr. to United Mississippi Bank, lot 16 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Jerry L. Hughes and Jeanne M. Hughes to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 41 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Cedar Grove Cattle, LLC to Origin Bank, Highland Colony Financial Center, land being a portion of lot or Tract B-1 East Clifford Plantation.

Adams County Chancery Court Civil Cases

Week of Nov. 13-19:

None. (no court this week)

Concordia Parish

Nov. 13-19

Civil suits:

Tywanna Carter Crocket v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Tywanna Carter Crocket v. Blake Arnold.

Citibank v. Carolyn D. Allen.

21st Mortgage Corporation v. Randall Dwayne Couch.

Succession of Martha Joyce Childers James.

Succession of Richard Don Houck.

Claire Cross v. Lance D. Thompson.

State of Louisiana v. Lance D. Thompson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

William Leonard and Sherry White Leonard to Tangelia Gregory Johnson, lot out of lot 7D of redivision of lot 7 Helena Plantation.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to Teresa Kay McGuire, lot 38, Block No. 4 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Mary Elizabeth Thomas Wells to Austin Henry, lot 51 Smith Addition.

Walter Martin Duncan and Adalene Duncan to Marcus Fuselier, Angie Fuselier and Joy Fuselier, lots 21 and 22 of the second subdivision of a portion of lands of Charles L. Wurster.

Ronnie Lee Harper and Linda Ann Haney Harper to Stutzman Lake Property, LLC, lot B, Tract 15 and the southwesterly ½ of lot C, Tract 16 Upper Killarney Farms.

Mortgages:

Jordan Farmer and Stephanie Elliott Farmer to Delta Bank, lot 30 Murray Addition B, Second Development.

Austin Henry to Delta Bank, lot 51 Smith Addition.

Joshua Nathaniel Hargon Sr. to Delta Bank, lot 47 Murray Addition B, Second Development.