April 7, 1945 – Nov. 16, 2020

BUDE — Graveside services for Zonie Perry, 75, of Bude, MS, who passed away on November 16, 2020, at Glenburney Nursing Home will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mid-way Cemetery in Meadville, MS at 3 p.m. with Rev. Michael Hoggatt officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 30 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Pauline Avis; Ann Ballard; her Glenburney Nursing Home family and friends and her Bude Manor Apartment family and friends.

