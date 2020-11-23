Sept. 15, 1935 – Nov. 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Robert O. McWilliams, 85, of Natchez, who died Sunday, November 22, 2020 will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mary Basilica.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

