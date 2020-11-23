November 23, 2020

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

By Staff Reports

Published 11:02 am Monday, November 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez police said they sent a bone found in a yard Sunday afternoon to the state crime lab for forensic analysis.

The bone was discovered in a yard on Marquette Avenue on Sunday and police were notified.

In the meantime, residents of the area began posting on social media saying “part of a body” was found.

“A detective did come by and pick up a bone,” said Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong.

The bone, however, Armstrong said, did not have any hair or skin that would make it recognizable as a human or animal without further analysis so the bone was sent to the state crime lab for analysis.

