November 23, 2020

Mazique

Otis Lee Mazique

By Staff Reports

Published 4:50 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

March 22, 1952 – Nov. 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Otis Lee Mazique, 68, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Natchez will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rounds Cemetery in Sibley with Pastor Edward Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Otis was born March 22, 1952 in Natchez, the son of Jurlean Smith Sewell and Otey L. Mazique, Jr. He was a high school graduate and a retired police officer with the Natchez Police Department. Mr. Mazique enjoyed rodeos and racing cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Otis leaves to cherish his memories: his fiance’ Ruth Royall, step-mother, Lucille Mazique; daughters, Shyrie O. Mazique and Keisha “Squirt” White-Pack (Devin); close friend, Joseph Williams; brothers, Frederick Mazique (Lisa), Reginald Mazique, Alton E. Mazique and James Mazique; sisters Gail Bassett and Harriet Mazique and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

