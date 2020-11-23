Kenneth Ray Hinson

May 1, 1938 – Nov. 21, 2020

Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Hinson, 82, of Jackson, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020.

Kenny was born on May 1, 1938, in Natchez, Mississippi, to William and Bertha Hinson. He lived his younger years in Natchez, Mississippi, and Vidalia, Louisiana.

Kenny attended Natchez Public Schools. After completion of school, he worked with Lum Brothers Stockyard as well as Mr. Gene Blue Stockyards. Working at the stockyards was a highlight for Kenny as he developed a love for horses at a very early age which continued throughout his life. After moving to Jackson, he worked for Willowood Industries and K-Mart.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Hinson, a sister, Geraldean Hinson, two brothers, Carl Edwin Hinson and Billy Glen Hinson, and a nephew, Terry Michael Williams. He is survived by his brother, Charles William Hinson (Marie) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, his sister, Eva Dean Hinson Williams (Hulon) of Brandon, Mississippi, four nieces and five nephews.

Kenny’s life will be celebrated at a graveside service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 106 Morgantown Road, Natchez, Mississippi, with Leslie Wayne Hinson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

