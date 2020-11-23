Eugenie H. England

July 12, 1929 – Nov. 20, 2020

Gladys Eugenie Howes England, 91, of Natchez passed away peacefully at Magnolia Terrace in Natchez on Friday, November 20.

She was born on July 12, 1929, in Connecticut and was a proud graduate of Boston University. Known as Genie to all who loved her, she was active in the arts community of New Orleans, including the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Volunteer Committees of Art Museums, for many years before retiring to Mandeville, LA, and eventually to Natchez. Throughout her life, she loved travel, the game of Scrabble, collecting art, and fine dining and desserts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry W. and Elizabeth Pickert Howes; her brother, Henry Howes; her husband, Leslie; and her son, John. She is survived by her sons, Leslie of Natchez, MS, and David and his wife, Thais, of Springfield, OR; her grandchildren, James and his wife Lauren of New Orleans, LA, and Madeline of Natchez; and her great grandchildren, Sophia, Caroline, Christina, and James of New Orleans, LA.

Private services will be held at a later date in the town of Dennis on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

