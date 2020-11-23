5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

NATCHEZ — Five Miss-Lou residents died of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

On Saturday, three people died including a 35-year-old male and a 77-year-old male, both of Ferriday and a 77-year-old male from Natchez.

On Sunday, an 89-year-old female from Natchez and a 68-year-old male from Ferriday died of COVID-19.

All of the deaths were recorded at Merit Health Natchez, Lee said, and came on a weekend after Merit Health Natchez reported on Nov. 20 having 18 COVID-19 patients in house with six in ICU.

Monday’s Mississippi State Department of Health statewide report did not yet include the latest Adams County COVID-19 deaths, pending confirmation by the department and showed Adams County having 1,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Last Friday Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford Sr. reported 163 active COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, MSDH reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new COVID-19 deaths.

Volunteer Statistician, Norma Williams reported Monday that Adams County’s COVID-19 positivity rate between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11 was 23.1% per capita up from 4.6% between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4, based on reporting from Adams County, MSDH and Johns Hopkins University.

Williams reported that Concordia Parish is currently at 10.5% positivity rate per capita between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, up from 8.9% between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

“Over the past seven days, Nov. 15-21, as of MSDH’s 6 p.m. reporting, Adams County had an additional 105 new cases bringing our total to 1,341 or 8.5% increase over prior week’s 1,236 total cases and compared to the prior week’s (Nov. 8-11/14) 55 new cases resulting in almost doubling the new cases in 1 week,” Williams reports. “Unfortunately, six of the past seven days had double digit new cases whereas the prior week we only had one double digit day of new cases. On Nov. 19 we had 22 new cases; however, Adams County’s single day peak of 25 new cases is still holding for Aug. 22 as of the 6 p.m. reporting.”

Concordia Parish now has a total of 927 Confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic began in March, Williams reports.