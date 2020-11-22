November 22, 2020

Joann B. Martin

By Staff Reports

Published 2:06 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

June 12, 1941 – Nov. 19, 2020

Graveside services for Joann Martin will be Tuesday, November 24, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at Laird Funeral Home. Brother Kevin of Cranfield Baptist Church will conduct services.

Joann Martin was 79 years old and was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Beasley of Raymond, Mississippi, her husband, Thomas Leland Martin of Natchez, two sisters Mary Glen Hawkins and Laurene Windham.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Martin of Natchez and James Martin of Starkville, Mississippi, three grandchildren, Chandler Martin, Brent Martin and Brittany Martin and a sister, Ruth Cain.

Joann Martin was born June 12, 1941 in Raymond. She was one of four daughters. She attended Raymond High School and was active in choir and church. She attended Hinds County Community College and graduated from Mississippi College with an education degree. She was a teacher in the Natchez area, then became a homemaker. She attended Washington Baptist Church, Cranfield Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church.

She enjoyed gardening and church activities, spending time with her family, and listening to Elvis Presley. She especially enjoyed trips to the hair salon, eating fried catfish and ice cream and talking on the phone with her sons and friends.

She moved to Starkville in 2012 and spent her last days at Carrington Nursing Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

