Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee said two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez.

A 77-year-old man from Ferriday died Saturday night and a 35-year-old died Saturday morning with the disease, Lee said.

On Monday, a total of 18 confirmed and 24 probable COVID-19 deaths in Concordia Parish were reported, said Norma Williams, a volunteer statistician for Adams County and Concordia Parish.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 779 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.

Four of the newly recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 20 and 21 and 15 occurred between July 29 and Nov. 14 and were recently identified through death certificates, MSDH officials said.

Adams County’s total number of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 1,341 cases and 48 deaths, MSDH reports.

MSDH also reported 172 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 143,180 with 3,676 total COVID-19 related deaths.

