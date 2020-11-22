Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman died with COVID-19 Sunday morning, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

She was 89 years old and was pronounced at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, he said.

As of Sunday, a total of 48 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Adams County by the Mississippi State Department of Health, excluding the latest deaths that have not been received and verified with death certificates by MSDH.

Lee reported two Ferriday men also died with COVID-19 on Saturday at Merit Health Natchez, which makes three deaths reported in a little more than 24 hours.

One man was 35 years old and the other was 77, Lee said.

Identifying information is not provided to protect families privacy.