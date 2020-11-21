November 21, 2020

  • 55°

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 6:00 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee said “COVID-19 has taken on a new meaning” when he lost his 25-year-old –granddaughter to the disease Thursday morning.

“COVID-19 has left a big hole in our hearts,” he said.

Lee said his granddaughter was pregnant with a now three-month-old child when she first contracted the virus and has been fighting serious lung problems since then.

“We were hoping to find a lung donor, but of course that failed,” he said.

Lee has been reporting COVID-19 deaths in Adams County since the start of the pandemic.

At the loss of his young granddaughter, Lee said it is clear that the virus does not discriminate based on age.

“This disease is real and not a joke,” he said. “It can kill the young and the old. What our local, state and federal leaders do to protect us from this pandemic is a matter of life and death. The CDC’s guidelines just may save your life if you comply.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

News

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising

News

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe picks Natchez

News

COVID-19 numbers spike locally just before holidays

News

Norm Yvon resigns as lead administrator of Cathedral School

BREAKING NEWS

ACCS falls to Leake Academy in MAIS Class 5A state championship

News

Second suspect arrested in Tuesday armed robbery

Business

Carpenter Newsmedia to acquire Lake Charles American Press

News

Longtime Natchez police officer Otis Mazique dies at 68

News

Man robbed at gunpoint in yard, takes gun from suspect

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office gets armored truck

News

State reports new Adams County COVID-19 death

News

Bid opening for new Natchez High School postponed

News

Supervisors complain about trash blowing out of trucks

News

ACCS students excited about Thursday’s championship football game

News

Mississippi Senate confirms new US judge for the southern district

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office adds another K-9

News

‘American Pickers’ filming segments in Natchez this week

News

Sixth District Attorney’s office closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 case

News

Adams County extends mask mandate to Jan. 31 as COVID-19 numbers rise

News

The Dart: Medical worker keeps on

News

Forks of Road on funding list

News

Conner Burns to host 21st annual pottery exhibit

News

Week 14: Live high school football scores