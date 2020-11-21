35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising

NATCHEZ — A 35-year-old man from Ferriday died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

On Monday, a total of 18 confirmed and 24 probable COVID-19 deaths in Concordia Parish has been reported, said Norma Williams, a volunteer statistician for Adams County and Concordia Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,814 new cases and 34 new deaths.

Due to a processing error in the electronic lab reporting system, LDH officials said Saturday’s report would include a backlog of 2,538 COVID cases on 69,125 tests reported to the state.

As of Saturday, a total of 48 COVID-19 deaths were recorded for Adams County by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Williams said 19 new cases were added Saturday to the total number of positive tests for Adams County since March, which now stands at 1,337.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Friday the total number of active cases was at a record high with 163 COVID-19 positive county residents. Bradford said approximately 20 new cases have been added to Adams County’s caseload daily in the last week.

MSDH reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new COVID-19 related deaths statewide on Saturday.

MSDH reports 42 new cases, three new deaths, and 173 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations are still on the rise with 897 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 222 confirmed COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Saturday.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 142,401 cases and 3,657 deaths.

Cases and deaths by county