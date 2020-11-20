Jan. 13, 1931 – Nov. 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Helen Lucy Cater, 89, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Brian Monehan officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cater was born January 13, 1931 in Gilbert, LA, the daughter of Dempsey Cain and Clara Ezell Cain.

She was a member of McNeely Road Church of God.

Mrs. Cater was preceded in death by her first husband, Herburt Knight; and two sons, Steven Randall Knight and Johnnie Lee Knight.

Survivors include her husband, James Monroe Cater; one daughter, Bertie Woods (Otha); and three sons, Larry Calvin Knight, Roger Dale Knight (Kathy), and David Ray Knight (Janie) and one brother Lee Cain.

