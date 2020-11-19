FAYETTE — Graveside services for Herman Brown, 74, who died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Israel Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with James Carnette officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Israel Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.