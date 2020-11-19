Crime reports: Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Joe Thomas, 26, 2137 Old U.S. 61 North, on a charge of possession of schedule I drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Charleston Wilson, 19, 3063 Woodvine Road, Lorman, on a charge of a controlled substance violation. No bond set.

Katisha Lewis, 33, 142 Tubman Circle, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $727.50

Christopher Toney, 23, 202 Elm St., on a charge of false information and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Jacqueline Hawkins, 57, 190 Booker Road, on a charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $500.

Tyler Gaines, 20, 10 Rand Road, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear/three counts. Bond set at $26,048.75

Shonkeith Calvin, 32, 108 Parker St., on charges of simple domestic violence, controlled substance violations, failure to show proof of insurance, expired driver’s license, reckless driving, resisting arrest, running a stop sign and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Davachi Rogers, 21, 5 Hazlip St., on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, careless operation, no driver’s license and eluding law enforcement in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Maple Street.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Audubon Place.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Maple Street.

Breaking and entering on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Aggravated assault on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on North Wall Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Spree Street.

Traffic stop on North Temple Road.

Traffic stop on Mansfield Road.

Traffic stop on South Temple Road.

Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on North Meadow Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Pilgrim Road.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Shoplifting on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Miller Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on North Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Threats on Brightwood Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Madison Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Seven traffics stop on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop on Jeff David Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Mary Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Three traffic stops on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Serena Marie McDonald, 36, 201 Winters Lane, Vicksburg, on charge of foreign warrant. Held on no bond.

Arrests — Monday

Joshua Bradley McClain, 23, 6 North Swan Court, Roxie, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault. Held on no bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Accident on LaGrange Road.

Malicious mischief on Springfield Road.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Hobo Fork Road.

Stand by on Duster Drive.

Suspicious activity on Cottage Home Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Chance Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Fredrick Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Country Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Reba Mitchell, 27, 1648 Camellia St., for violation of probation and parole. No bond set.

Michael D. Davis, 38, 140 Mary Lane, Ferriday, on charges of careless operation, open container, resisting an officer, simple assault, failure to change address on driver’s license and obstruction of justice. No bond set.

Artrell Conner, 29, 3773 Plate Drive, Baton Rouge, sentenced to three days in jail suspended on payment of $712.50 for disturbing the peace.

Markonta Perkins, 20, 700 Martin Luther King Blvd., fined $560 for speeding and flight from an officer.

Damion L. Hollins, 28, 313 Alabama Ave., fined $452.50 for simple battery.

Ryan McCauley, 29, 1229 Haphazard Road, Fined $560 for simple battery.

Arrests — Tuesday

Kenneth Jackson, 46, 101 Orange St., Ridgecrest, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Fire on U.S 84.

Medical call on Drumgoole Street.

Complaint on Shady Acres Circle.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on John Dale Drive.

Medical call on Lynn Street.

Medical call on LA 129.

Disturbance on Country Meadows Road.

Medical call on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Shoplifting on U.S. 84.

Road hazard on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Adam Wheeler, 27, 2129 Second St., Natchez, on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. Bond set at $47,500.