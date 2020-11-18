Longtime Natchez police officer Otis Mazique dies at 68
NATCHEZ — Longtime Natchez Police Department officer and investigator Otis Mazique died Wednesday in Natchez at the ages of 68.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at West Gate Funeral Home.
The Natchez Democrat will update this story when more information is available.
You Might Like
State reports new Adams County COVID-19 death
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new COVID-19 related deaths on... read more