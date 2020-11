March 15, 1977 – Nov. 17, 2020

MONTEREY — Graveside service for James Daniel Ellard Jr., 43, of Monterey, who passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home will be held at Ellard Family Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clyde Grammon and Bro. Tim Crooks officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.