Edna Louise Thornton Etheridge

Oct. 18, 1929 – Nov. 17, 2020

Our Sweet Mama went to be with Jesus November 17, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home. Followed by a graveside service in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mama was born October 18, 1929, in Smithdale, MS to Edgar and Ottie Lee Thornton. She had one brother, Alton, who was killed in WW2 and six sisters: Myrtle, Helen, Audrey, Grace, Jessie Lee, and Glenda. The seven Thornton Girls were legendary in Smithdale. They did not have a lot of material things, but there was always lots of laughing, fun times, and love when they were together. Mama said she did not have a store-bought doll but would use a brick for her doll and for Christmas one year the sisters decorated their Christmas tree with colorful belts. As adults, the sisters would get together as often as they could. And now they are all back together in Heaven. Thank God for eternal life.

She Married J.P. Etheridge in the back seat of a car by Rev. Slick Green in 1948 and had four children, Dianne (Randy) McKnight of Columbia, TN, Kaye Richardson of Columbia TN, Buster (Kim) of McComb and Don (Priscilla) of Hendersonville TN. On December 6, 2013 and several years of Mama taking care of Buster and his family during his illness, her precious son died. That was such a hard time for her because she was all about her kids. She was always there for us and her grandchildren, Paul Pearson (Annie) of Maryville, TN, Stephanie Bricker (Rich) of Columbia TN, and Trisha Etheridge of McComb and great grandchildren William and Charlie Bricker of Columbia TN. She was our prayer warrior and always our greatest supporter.

She enjoyed being with her family and cooking big, delicious meals. Her fried chicken was the best! She liked the “pulley bone.” She also liked to go to lunch, get a manicure, explore the world around her, and just window shopping. She also loved to give the best directions to your destination. Mama loved Jesus and enjoyed going to church and her Sunday School class. She always had the next new lunch place picked out for her Sunday school ladies to enjoy and would send them special cards of love. She was everyone’s “best friend.’ Doing for others was her passion and she did it with unconditional love and selflessness.

“Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more important than yourself; let each of you look not only to his own interests of others.” Philippians 2:3-4

After Buster died, she moved to Columbia, TN to live the rest of life being spoiled and loved on by her kids.

