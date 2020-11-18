Crime reports: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jeremy Sheppard, 29, 114 Brightwood Ave., on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Hunter Rachael, 22, 716 Burle Roberts Road, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $727.50.

Arrests — Friday

John Spiller, 40, 1638 Emmaline St., Baton Rouge, on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Shields Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Petit larceny on Pogo Street.

Disturbing the peace on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intoxicated driver/subject on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on St. Catherine Street.

Two false alarms on South Union Street.

False alarm on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Petit larceny on South Union Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Audubon Place.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Petit larceny on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

911 Hangup on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at T & C Quick Stop.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Marblestone Road.

Loud noise/music on Gayosa Avenue Lot 3.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Audubon Place.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Leann Cothern Akins, 46, 7280 Mississippi Highway 33 South, Natchez, on a charge of a controlled substance: possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on no bond.

Torre Robinson, 20, 26A Montgomery Road, Natchez, on a charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

None.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on King Circle.

Loose livestock on Montgomery Road.

Simple assault on Montgomery Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Montgomery Road.

Welfare concern/check on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on Beau Pré Road.

Loud noise/music on Old Courthouse Road.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Benjamin Huff, 34, 916 Airport Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Robert Lee Gardner Jr., 35, 611 Lenard St, on a charge of theft and abuse of office. No bond set.

Candice Baxter, 31, 182 Lynn Haven Drive, on hold for probation and parole. No bond set.

Anthony Blake, 34, 26356 LA 15, on a charge of possession of schedule I drugs with intent and possession of contraband in a penal facility.

Theron Williams, 43, 26356 LA 15, Ferriday, on a charge of possession of schedule I drugs with intent and possession of contraband in a penal facility.

Arrests — Sunday

Thomas A. Burts, 47, 113 Lee St., Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and theft less than $500. Bond set at $62,000.

Reports — Tuesday

Alarms on Bee Brake Road.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Carter Street.

Complaint on Airport Road.

Complaint on LA 569.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical emergency on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Grass fire on Lower Levee Road.

Accident on Carter Street.

Theft on Rokofee Road.

Complaint on Gore Road.

Fire on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Medical emergency on Azalea Street.

Accident on Florida Avenue.

Loose horses on U.S. 425.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Christina French, 56, 1153 Azalea St., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and no driver’s license. Bond set at $1,160.

Arrests — Saturday

Sam Wells Jr., 46, 27393 LA 15, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $600.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Michael Tennessee Jr., 19, 107 Myers St., Ferriday, on a charge of second-degree battery. Bond set at $20,000.

Jalandon Gree, 19, 706 Texas Ave., on a charge of second-degree battery. Bond set at $20,000.