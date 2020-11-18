November 19, 2020

Court case conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 6-12:

Jeremy Walsworth charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 6-12:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 6-12:

None. (No court this week)

