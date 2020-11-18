Court case conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 6-12:
Jeremy Walsworth charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 6-12:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 6-12:
None. (No court this week)
