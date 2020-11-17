Supervisors complain about trash blowing out of trucks

NATCHEZ — Adams County Supervisors complained of trash littered along U.S. 61 South in Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Some of the littering was unintentional, supervisors said.

Supervisor Kevin Wilson said he has seen trucks losing Styrofoam and other loose, lightweight items while driving behind them.

“I go down the highway every day and wind up picking up a 55 gallon bag full of trash that blows out of the back of someone’s truck,” Wilson said.

Supervisor Wes Middleton referred to a video he shared of what appears to be a Waste Pro garbage company truck with garbage blowing out of the back and onto the highway and said something needed to be done.

A Waste Pro manager said he had not been informed about the video or the complaint when contacted Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t know anything about that,” said Maurice Hudson, division manager for Natchez Waste Pro, of the video recording of trash falling out of the back of a Waste Pro truck.

Middleton said he does not solely blame garbage-hauling companies for litter along the highway.

“I’m not saying that it is all because of garbage trucks going down 61 South but I was out that way a couple of times last week and it is plum embarrassing the way that road looks,” Middleton said. “There is trash everywhere once you get out past the Roux 61 area headed south in the medians on the side of the road. I don’t know what we need to do to curtail some of that but we’ve got to do something.”

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said inmates pick up trash along the highway as well as county roads.

In regards to uncovered garbage trucks, Patten said the county would need to have conversations with the trash companies who own the trucks.

“They need to tarp their truck, loaded or empty,” Wilson said after the meeting. “When I recorded the video, the truck must have been going 80-miles per hour and everything inside was blowing out.”

Wilson said garbage trucks losing trash along on U.S. 61 seems to be a common issue with multiple trash companies.