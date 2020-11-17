Keep spirit, ACCS Rebels! We are rooting for you

Adams County Christian School students are full of excitement this week as the Rebels football team is preparing to play for the MAIS Class 5A Football State Championship on Thursday in Jackson.

Banners hang in the school’s hallways and on the outside of the school showing school spirit and pride in the team.

The Rebels claimed a state championship in 2018 and they are hoping to prevail this Thursday.

We wish the Rebels luck and much success in Thursday’s game.

Win or lose, however, the Rebels have persevered though a difficult season this year amid the new challenges and obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACCS Headmaster and Head Football Coach David King said the school is like an extended family and everyone is crucial to the team’s success from the students and fans to the cheerleaders and dance squad, the team spirit motivates success.

Keep the spirit, ACCS Rebels! We are rooting for you!