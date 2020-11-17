Nov. 3, 1955 – Nov. 15, 2020

Funeral services for Jerry Dale Crum Sr., 65, of Sandy Hook, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Danny Stevens and Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family asks that all attendees please wear a mask.

Jerry was born on Thursday, November 3, 1955 in Ferriday, LA and passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Hattiesburg, MS. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a member of Crystal Springs Baptist Church in Tylertown, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lawton Crum and Mildred Jones Crum and six siblings, H.L. Crum, Charles Crum, Ruby Dean, Ann Fair, Vernon Crum, and Danny Crum.

Jerry leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Denise Crum of Sandy Hook, MS; son, Dusty and Karen Crum of Mandeville, LA; daughter, Kristi and Jason Raynes of Kokomo, MS; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Emily and DK Ledgerwood of Foxworth, MS; seven grandchildren, Marli, Maelin, and Mallory Crum and Dylan, Dalton, Jaley, and Kallie Raynes; four great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Betty Fletcher, Jean Moffett, Bobbie Gayle, Jimmy and Polly Crum, Kenny Crum, Ruthie and Wallace Olds, and Tommy Crum. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers are Carson Rich, Danny Crum, Gary Domangue, Jarred Barnes, Justin Barnes, Cody Crum, Jason Crum, and Jerry Barnes.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Crum, Kenny Crum, and Tommy Crum.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.