ACCS students excited about Thursday’s championship football game

By Skylar Wolfe

Special To the Democrat

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School is buzzing with excitement this week, as students look forward to the Rebels’ Thursday night MAIS Class 5A State Championship football game in Jackson against top-seeded Leake Academy.

The Rebels advanced to the championship game with a 22-20-overtime victory over Heritage Academy in the semifinals last Friday night.

Banners bearing players’ names and posters offering words of encouragement hang in ACCS’s hallways, and lower-grade students placed a large, blue and white “Go, Fight Win” banner on the outside of the school building.

Kelli O’Mara, a member of ACCS’s dance squad, said she is excited about Thursday’s game.

“Our dance coach always wants us to watch the team and pay attention to the game,” O’Mara said. “It is very exciting, everybody is pumped up and you go around hearing people talk about it constantly.”

ACCS Headmaster and Head Football Coach David King said everybody plays a role in making this team successful and he views the ACCS cheerleaders and dance squad as extensions of the team as their energy is worth at least a touchdown every game.

“In my opinion this school is an extension of the family,” King said. “These kids are brothers and sisters and I know that our student body is 100% behind these boys.”

King said Thursday’s championship game would be different from past championship games he has coached.

“This is my ninth state championship game to coach in,” King said. “This one is especially unique because of all that the country has been through. Our families, school board, teachers, staff and players have honestly stayed together and this football team is a representation of the scratching, clawing and staying together.”

Senior offensive lineman Garren Patt said he loves the energy around campus.

“This is my first state championship,” Patt said. “Everybody has been more energetic and hyped for the game. We have a lot of great senior leadership on this team which has helped us.”

Senior Cornerback Braxton Harveston said the school camaraderie helps the team.

“We play as a team,” Harveston said. “We never really argue, and we always play hard until the end.”

The third-seeded Rebels will face Leake Academy Thursday, 7 at Raider Field on the campus of Jackson Academy.