MONTEREY — Funeral services for William Roger Thornton, 85, of Monterey, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, November 18, 200 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jimmy Holland officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery with immediate family only, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

William was born on Wednesday, March 6, 1935 in Winnsboro, LA and passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Ferriday, LA. He was a loving man, he loved kids and dogs. William was a hardworking man, he spent many years working for Chevron as a Platform Manager, and he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 12 years. William will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willy Carl Thornton; mother, Myrtle Rushing Bougues; step-dad, John Ross Bougues; brother, Bill Thornton & his wife Mickey; three nieces, Theresa Whitehead, Myrtis “Cat” Case, and Sharon Butler; and brother-in-law, Clyde Graves.

William leaves behind his sister, Mary Graves of Monterey, LA; brother, Wendell Thornton & his wife Amy of Winnsboro, LA; two nieces, Rita Taylor & her husband Marvin of Patterson, LA and Dottie Beavers & her husband Dale of Harrison, AR; three nephews, Billy Thomas of Corpus Christi, TX, Larry Graves & his wife Charnell of Corpus Christi, TX, and Gerald Graves & his wife Martha of Lafayette, LA; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.