The Dart: Medical worker keeps on

NATCHEZ — Julie Floyd, a longtime medical assistant and Natchez resident said the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic have changed her profession but she is adjusting to the “new normal.”

Floyd was eating lunch on a park bench in front of the Merit Health Natchez Doctor’s Pavilion on Sergeant Prentiss Drive where she works as a medical assistant for a doctor’s office when The Dart landed there Wednesday afternoon.

Floyd, 55, said she enjoys helping people.

“I don’t really like the paperwork side of it,” Floyd said. “I do really enjoy getting to help people. There may be 50 people I can’t really do anything for, but that one that I can help is a good feeling.”

COVID-19 has forced Floyd to adjust, she said.

“It is hard not being able to just have your patient come in and see them face-to-face and be able to talk to them,” Floyd said. “You have to be more cautious about all of that, and question 500 things before you even let them in the office.”

Floyd, 55, said she has called Natchez home her entire life and she likes the small-town feel of Natchez.

“Natchez is kind of laid-back,” Floyd said. “Anywhere you go you see people you know, or friends, family. “You can visit with [people] anywhere you go in Natchez.”

Floyd said her family has been in Natchez for four generations.

“My grandfather wasn’t born here, but he’s lived here a majority of his life,” Floyd said. “My mom lived here and now I live here and my children live here.”

Floyd has two children and three grandchildren. Floyd’s children, Clay and Beth, both work and live in Natchez. Her grandchildren are ages 4, 2 and 1.

Floyd said in her spare time she enjoys being with her family.

“I have a camp at Camp Ridge Point that we like to hang out at,” Floyd said. “I spend my spare time playing with the grandkids.”