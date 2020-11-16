November 16, 2020

Collins

Sixth District Attorney’s office closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 case

By Scott Hawkins

Published 1:24 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

The Sixth District Attorney’s office in Natchez closed for two weeks on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said District Attorney Shameca Collins.

The office, Collins said, would be closed for two weeks until after Thanksgiving.

The closure, Collins said, also necessitated the postponement of a murder trial that had been scheduled for this week and a new date has not yet been set.

