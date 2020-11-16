Earl Kenneth Rutland
CLAYTON – Memorial and Committal services for Earl Kenneth Rutland, 69, of Clayton, LA who died, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Camelot Leisure Living Nursing Home in Ferriday, LA will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Natchez National Veteran Cemetery.
Burial is under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, Louisiana.
