Dec. 15, 1933 – Nov. 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Barbara Faye Roberts, 86, of Natchez who died Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

