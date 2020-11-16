Adams County extends mask mandate to Jan. 31 as COVID-19 numbers rise

Adams County residents are now under a mask mandate through Jan. 31 after the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting to expend the order that was originally set to expire Nov. 31.

Adams County’s COVID-19 numbers have been spiking over the past three weeks, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford Sr. told supervisors during Monday’s supervisors meeting before recommending the extension.

Wes Middleton, district 1 supervisor, questioned the need for extending the order eight weeks rather than four weeks, but later voted for the measure after Bradford said supervisors could reconsider if the numbers start to go back down.

Adams County currently has 1,250 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths reported since the pandemic began in March, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Monday statewide report, which showed 589 new cases and two new deaths statewide. Mississippi’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 134,898 with 3,545 total deaths.

Bradford said Adams County had 88 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Also on Monday, 6th District Attorney Shameca Collins confirmed she closed the Adams County DA’s office Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office, Collins said, would be closed for two weeks until after Thanksgiving. The closure necessitated the postponement of a murder trial that had been scheduled for this week and a new date has not yet been set.

In last week’s MSDH statewide hospital report dated Nov. 11, showed that Merit Health Natchez had all eight of its adult intensive care unit beds occupied, including six confirmed COVID-19 patients, as of Nov. 11.

Merit Health Natchez officials said at the time the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is constantly in flux and that the hospital has capacity to handle more patients.

“Our hospital remains prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention, and we encourage patients experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly,” said Kay Ketchings, director of marketing for Merit Health Natchez last week.

Concordia Parish’s reported 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Nov. 9 and 15, according to Norma Williams, volunteer statistician, bringing the Parish’s total cases since the pandemic began to 714 and 18 deaths.

