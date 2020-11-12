FAYETTE — Graveside services for Valerie Davis, 56, who died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Reverend Antoine Eakins officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.