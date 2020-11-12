LHSAA Prep Previews: Vidalia visits Mangham

VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Vikings are coming off their first win of the season last Friday night. The Mangham High School Dragons ended Ferriday High School’s 19-game winning streak on the road that same night.

One of these two teams will look to keep their momentum going when LSWA Class 1A No. 6 Mangham plays host to Vidalia Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A match-up. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Vidalia stunned Madison Parish High School 24-18 last Friday night to go to 1-3 overall and 1-3 in district play. Mangham rose from No. 9 to No. 6 after is 42-36 upset win at then-No. 1 and defending Class 2A state champion Ferriday to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.

As for what it will take for Vidalia to pull off the upset, head coach Michael Norris said, “Score more points than they do. I know it sounds funny. We have to play sound football and not turn the ball over. If we do those things by the fourth quarter, we have a chance. Also, cut down on the penalties. Eliminate the mental mistakes.”

While the Vikings need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, a win over the Dragons will huge for Vidalia’s rebuilding and once-proud football program.

In order for that to happen, one thing the Vikings will have to do is win the turnover battle, Norris said. That and stop hurting themselves with penalties.

“Hopefully, the ball will bounce our way Friday night,” Norris said.

Norris added that his team has been working on practice this week what it has been every week — perfecting the execution on offense as well as alignment and assignment on defense.

“They’re well-balanced. They throw the ball well. They run the ball well,” Norris said about Mangham. “We have to limit the amount of yards they get per carry.”

Norris said that instead of singling out a few standouts who need to have a big game for the Vikings to defeat the Dragons, he said that the offense and defense will need to do their job.

“All 22 of them,” Norris added.

Block at Arcadia

JONESVILLE — Block High School was scheduled to host LHSAA District 3-1A opponent Northwood-Lena High School until members of the Gators’ football team tested positive for COVID-19 a week and a half ago, forcing them to cancel their next two games.

So now the Bears will have to travel to north-central Louisiana to take on a non-district opponent in the Arcadia High School Hornets. Kickoff between Block and Arcadia is set for 7 p.m.

Block is on a two-game winning streak after a 36-32 district road win at Montgomery High School that put the Bears at 2-4 overall and 2-1 in district play. Dexture Jefferson accounted for two touchdowns and Zavion Green had over 100 rushing yards.

Arcadia snapped a two-game losing streak last Friday night with a 42-8 win at still-winless Lincoln Preparatory School that improved the Hornets’ record to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in District 1-1A.