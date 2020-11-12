November 12, 2020

Wilson

Dorothy Harper Robinson Wilson

By Staff Reports

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

July 31, 1953 – Nov. 10, 2020

VIDALIA — Services for Dorothy Harper Robinson Wilson, 67, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Vidalia will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia with Bro. Ron Ledford and Bro. Bobo officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wilson was born July 31, 1953 in Natchez, MS the daughter of William Bryant Harper and Helen Walters Harper.

She was the former owner of Flowers by Dorothy in Natchez and was an insurance agent for seven years. She was a Baptist and became a member of Cranfield Baptist Church at the age of 12.

Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 25 years, Carl L. Robinson; and sister Thelma Harper Briggs.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years Roy Wilson; sons, Bryan Robinson and Justin Robinson and wife Julie; stepsons Shannon Wilson and wife Christy, and Dereck Wilson and wife Vickie; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Cayla, Graecie and Makenna Robinson, Macey White and husband Cody, Anna Wilson, Madison Wilson, Ella Wilson, Hannah Denny, Jackie Bass and husband Ricky, and James Denny and wife Kelsey, and; step great grandchildren Rowen and Charleigh White, Lelan, Landon and Layton Bass, Chloe, Karolyne, and Cheyenne Denny; brothers, John W. Harper, James L. Harper, and Donald Harper; special nephew, James L. Harper Jr. and wife Leah and special great nephews, Aaron James Harper and Donald Harper, Jr.

The family wishes to express its thanks Nancy Creel, Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia and Jefferies Flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

